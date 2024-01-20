Live Radio
Texas A&M-CC wins 69-59 against Nicholls State

The Associated Press

January 20, 2024, 7:08 PM

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Garry Clark scored 22 points as Texas A&M-CC beat Nicholls State 69-59 on Saturday night.

Clark also had 13 rebounds for the Islanders (11-7, 4-1 Southland Conference). Dian Wright-Forde scored 14 points, going 6 of 16 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

Diante Smith led the way for the Colonels (8-10, 3-2) with 20 points and five steals. Jamal West added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Nicholls State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

