Texas A&M-CC visits Texas A&M-Commerce after Lewis’ 26-point game

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (12-8, 5-2 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (7-12, 1-5 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce hosts the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Tommie Lewis scored 26 points in Texas A&M-Commerce’s 87-84 overtime loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Lions have gone 5-4 at home. Texas A&M-Commerce ranks second in the Southland with 15.7 assists per game led by Alonzo Dodd averaging 3.2.

The Islanders are 5-2 in conference play. Texas A&M-CC is third in the Southland scoring 75.9 points per game and is shooting 43.3%.

Texas A&M-Commerce averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Texas A&M-CC allows. Texas A&M-CC averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Texas A&M-Commerce allows.

The Lions and Islanders meet Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalen Williams is scoring 14.4 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Lions. Lewis is averaging 12.2 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the past 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

Garry Clark is averaging 11.4 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Islanders. Jordan Roberts is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 40.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

