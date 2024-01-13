Texas A&M-CC visits New Orleans after Johnson’s 36-point outing

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-6, 2-0 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (6-9, 1-1 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-6, 2-0 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (6-9, 1-1 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -2; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Jordan Johnson scored 36 points in New Orleans’ 88-85 win against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Privateers are 5-1 in home games. New Orleans is seventh in the Southland in team defense, giving up 76.9 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

The Islanders are 2-0 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC is the Southland leader with 42.1 rebounds per game led by Garry Clark averaging 8.2.

New Orleans’ average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Texas A&M-CC allows. Texas A&M-CC averages 77.1 points per game, 0.2 more than the 76.9 New Orleans gives up.

The Privateers and Islanders square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 40.6% and averaging 21.7 points for the Privateers. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Marion Humphrey is averaging 6.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Islanders. Clark is averaging 13.0 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 58.9% over the past 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 41.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.