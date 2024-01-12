Texas A&M-CC visits New Orleans after Johnson’s 36-point game

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-6, 2-0 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (6-9, 1-1 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-6, 2-0 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (6-9, 1-1 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans faces the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Jordan Johnson scored 36 points in New Orleans’ 88-85 victory against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Privateers are 5-1 in home games. New Orleans has a 4-6 record against teams over .500.

The Islanders are 2-0 in Southland play. Texas A&M-CC is 0-1 in one-possession games.

New Orleans is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 40.6% Texas A&M-CC allows to opponents. Texas A&M-CC averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game New Orleans gives up.

The Privateers and Islanders square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 21.7 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Privateers. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Garry Clark is averaging 11.2 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Islanders. Dian Wright-Forde is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 41.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

