Texas A&M-CC visits Incarnate Word after Morgan’s 24-point outing

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-8)

San Antonio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word plays the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Josh Morgan scored 24 points in Incarnate Word’s 83-74 victory against the Our Lady of the Lake Saints.

The Cardinals have gone 3-1 in home games. Incarnate Word is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Islanders have gone 2-4 away from home. Texas A&M-CC is the Southland leader with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Garry Clark averaging 4.4.

Incarnate Word makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Texas A&M-CC has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Texas A&M-CC has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Incarnate Word have averaged.

The Cardinals and Islanders match up Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Hammons is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 13.3 points. Sky Wicks is shooting 38.8% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Jordan Roberts is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 7.3 points. Clark is shooting 57.3% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Islanders: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 39.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

