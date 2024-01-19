Texas A&M-CC hosts West and Nicholls State

Nicholls State Colonels (8-9, 3-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (10-7, 3-1 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Nicholls State Colonels (8-9, 3-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (10-7, 3-1 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Jamal West scored 23 points in Nicholls State’s 78-75 victory against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Islanders have gone 6-1 at home. Texas A&M-CC is 3-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Colonels have gone 3-1 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas A&M-CC’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Nicholls State gives up. Nicholls State averages 6.4 more points per game (73.9) than Texas A&M-CC allows to opponents (67.5).

The Islanders and Colonels match up Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dian Wright-Forde is averaging 11.3 points for the Islanders. Garry Clark is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Diante Smith is averaging 13.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals for the Colonels. West is averaging 15.9 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 41.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Colonels: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.