Texas A&M-CC hosts Alvarez and Houston Christian

Houston Christian Huskies (2-10, 0-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-6, 1-0 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian faces the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Jay Alvarez scored 22 points in Houston Christian’s 98-94 overtime loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Islanders are 5-1 on their home court. Texas A&M-CC is the Southland leader with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Garry Clark averaging 3.6.

The Huskies are 0-1 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian is eighth in the Southland scoring 71.7 points per game and is shooting 42.2%.

Texas A&M-CC scores 76.8 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 84.4 Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Roberts is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 7.6 points.

Marcus Greene is averaging 15.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 40.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 72.3 points, 43.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

