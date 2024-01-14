Texas A&M-CC faces SE Louisiana following Wright-Forde’s 23-point game

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-7, 2-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (6-10, 1-2 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-7, 2-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (6-10, 1-2 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC visits the SE Louisiana Lions after Dian Wright-Forde scored 23 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 83-80 loss to the New Orleans Privateers.

The Lions are 4-0 in home games. SE Louisiana is third in the Southland in team defense, allowing 71.6 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Islanders are 2-1 in Southland play. Texas A&M-CC averages 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.9 points per game.

SE Louisiana makes 43.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Texas A&M-CC has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Texas A&M-CC averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game SE Louisiana gives up.

The Lions and Islanders square off Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roger McFarlane averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Nick Caldwell is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Garry Clark is averaging 11.2 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Islanders. Jordan Roberts is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 41.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.