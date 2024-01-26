Terry leads DePaul against No. 17 Creighton after 22-point game

DePaul Blue Demons (3-16, 0-8 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (15-5, 6-3 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

DePaul Blue Demons (3-16, 0-8 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (15-5, 6-3 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul faces the No. 17 Creighton Bluejays after Jalen Terry scored 22 points in DePaul’s 86-73 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Bluejays are 9-1 in home games. Creighton is 3-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.2 turnovers per game.

The Blue Demons are 0-8 against Big East opponents. DePaul has a 2-15 record against opponents above .500.

Creighton scores 79.5 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 78.7 DePaul gives up. DePaul averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Creighton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baylor Scheierman is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Bluejays. Trey Alexander is averaging 18.3 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Chico Carter Jr. is averaging 11.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Blue Demons. Da’Sean Nelson is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 38.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Blue Demons: 1-9, averaging 60.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.