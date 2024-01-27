Tennessee Tech visits SIU-Edwardsville after Minor’s 21-point performance

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-13, 2-5 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (11-9, 4-3 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-13, 2-5 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (11-9, 4-3 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -8; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville plays the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Damarco Minor scored 21 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 52-47 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Cougars have gone 8-1 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville averages 70.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-5 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

SIU-Edwardsville’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.4 per game Tennessee Tech gives up. Tennessee Tech averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than SIU-Edwardsville allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shamar Wright is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Cougars. Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Jayvis Harvey averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. David Early is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.