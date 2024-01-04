Tennessee Tech visits Morehead State following Minix’s 34-point performance

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-10, 0-2 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (10-4, 1-0 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-10, 0-2 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (10-4, 1-0 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -12.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State faces the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Riley Minix scored 34 points in Morehead State’s 83-64 win against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Eagles are 6-0 in home games. Morehead State ranks third in the OVC with 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Minix averaging 7.6.

The Golden Eagles are 0-2 in conference games. Tennessee Tech has a 4-8 record against opponents over .500.

Morehead State averages 78.4 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 77.5 Tennessee Tech gives up. Tennessee Tech has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points higher than the 36.9% shooting opponents of Morehead State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Minix is scoring 18.3 points per game with 9.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Eagles. Jordan Lathon is averaging 16.8 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

Jayvis Harvey is scoring 16.2 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Golden Eagles. David Early is averaging 16.5 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 46.5 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

