Tennessee Tech visits Morehead State after Minix’s 34-point performance

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-10, 0-2 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (10-4, 1-0 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-10, 0-2 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (10-4, 1-0 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State hosts the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Riley Minix scored 34 points in Morehead State’s 83-64 win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Eagles are 6-0 on their home court. Morehead State ranks ninth in college basketball with 43.6 rebounds led by Minix averaging 9.0.

The Golden Eagles have gone 0-2 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech is fifth in the OVC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Egbuniwe averaging 5.3.

Morehead State is shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 46.1% Tennessee Tech allows to opponents. Tennessee Tech has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points above the 36.9% shooting opponents of Morehead State have averaged.

The Eagles and Golden Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Minix is scoring 18.3 points per game with 9.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Eagles. Jordan Lathon is averaging 16.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

Jayvis Harvey averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. David Early is shooting 45.6% and averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 46.5 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

