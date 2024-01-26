Tennessee Tech visits Minor and SIU-Edwardsville

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-13, 2-5 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (11-9, 4-3 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-13, 2-5 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (11-9, 4-3 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville faces the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Damarco Minor scored 21 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 52-47 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Cougars are 8-1 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville averages 70.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 2-5 in conference play. Tennessee Tech is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

SIU-Edwardsville is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Tennessee Tech allows to opponents. Tennessee Tech averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than SIU-Edwardsville allows.

The Cougars and Golden Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Minor is averaging 14 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Shamar Wright is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Daniel Egbuniwe is averaging 7.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Jayvis Harvey is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.