Tennessee Tech visits Brown and Tennessee State

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-11, 2-3 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (9-9, 2-3 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State takes on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Christian Brown scored 22 points in Tennessee State’s 75-60 win over the Lindenwood Lions.

The Tigers have gone 7-1 in home games. Tennessee State is fifth in the OVC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jason Jitoboh averaging 2.3.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-3 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech is ninth in the OVC allowing 75.7 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

Tennessee State is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Tennessee Tech allows to opponents. Tennessee Tech has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Tennessee State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Tigers. EJ Bellinger is averaging 10.8 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

Jayvis Harvey is averaging 15.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Golden Eagles. David Early is averaging 14.6 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

