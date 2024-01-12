Tennessee Tech faces conference rival Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (6-11, 1-3 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (6-11, 1-3 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (6-11, 1-3 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (6-11, 1-3 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech faces Southeast Missouri State in a matchup of OVC teams.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-4 in home games. Tennessee Tech has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Redhawks have gone 1-3 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State allows 74.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.8 points per game.

Tennessee Tech averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Tennessee Tech allows.

The Golden Eagles and Redhawks square off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayvis Harvey is averaging 15.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Golden Eagles. David Early is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Rob Martin is shooting 43.5% and averaging 11.9 points for the Redhawks. Aquan Smart is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

