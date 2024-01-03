Tennessee State visits Southern Indiana after Smith’s 27-point outing

Tennessee State Tigers (8-7, 1-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-11, 1-1 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Tennessee State Tigers (8-7, 1-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-11, 1-1 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana hosts the Tennessee State Tigers after AJ Smith scored 27 points in Southern Indiana’s 73-62 win against the Lindenwood Lions.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 3-3 in home games. Southern Indiana is 3-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers are 1-1 against conference opponents. Tennessee State has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Southern Indiana is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Tennessee State allows to opponents. Tennessee State has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

The Screaming Eagles and Tigers meet Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Campion is averaging five points and four assists for the Screaming Eagles. Jeremiah Hernandez is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 10.5 points for the Tigers. Christian Brown is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 38.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 77.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

