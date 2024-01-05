Tennessee State visits Morehead State after Lathon’s 21-point showing

Tennessee State Tigers (8-8, 1-2 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (11-4, 2-0 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee State Tigers (8-8, 1-2 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (11-4, 2-0 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State takes on the Tennessee State Tigers after Jordan Lathon scored 21 points in Morehead State’s 82-57 victory against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Eagles have gone 7-0 at home. Morehead State ranks second in the OVC in rebounding averaging 43.7 rebounds. Riley Minix leads the Eagles with 9.7 boards.

The Tigers are 1-2 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Morehead State scores 78.6 points, 5.1 more per game than the 73.5 Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 37.4% shooting opponents of Morehead State have averaged.

The Eagles and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Minix is averaging 18.2 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Lathon is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

Christian Brown is averaging 14.5 points for the Tigers. Jaylen Jones is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 82.8 points, 46.8 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

