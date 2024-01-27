Tennessee State visits Eastern Illinois following Booker’s 26-point game

Tennessee State Tigers (11-9, 4-3 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (10-10, 4-3 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Tennessee State Tigers (11-9, 4-3 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (10-10, 4-3 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hosts the Tennessee State Tigers after Tiger Booker scored 26 points in Eastern Illinois’ 68-59 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Panthers are 6-3 in home games. Eastern Illinois is fourth in the OVC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Kooper Jacobi averaging 2.8.

The Tigers are 4-3 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State ranks seventh in the OVC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jason Jitoboh averaging 2.2.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Tennessee State gives up. Tennessee State has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Eastern Illinois have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nakyel Shelton averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Booker is averaging 14.8 points and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Christian Brown is shooting 46.6% and averaging 14.4 points for the Tigers. Jaylen Jones is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

