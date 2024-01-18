Tennessee State plays Tennessee Tech after Brown’s 22-point game

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-11, 2-3 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (9-9, 2-3 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-11, 2-3 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (9-9, 2-3 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State faces the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Christian Brown scored 22 points in Tennessee State’s 75-60 victory over the Lindenwood Lions.

The Tigers are 7-1 on their home court. Tennessee State is third in the OVC with 34.0 points per game in the paint led by EJ Bellinger averaging 6.3.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-3 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Tennessee State is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Tennessee Tech allows to opponents. Tennessee Tech averages 70.5 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 73.0 Tennessee State allows.

The Tigers and Golden Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger is averaging 12.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Brown is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

Daniel Egbuniwe is averaging 7.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Jayvis Harvey is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

