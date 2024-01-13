Tennessee State hosts Lindenwood following Cole’s 42-point game

Lindenwood Lions (7-9, 1-2 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (8-9, 1-3 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Lindenwood Lions (7-9, 1-2 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (8-9, 1-3 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -10; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood visits the Tennessee State Tigers after Keenon Cole scored 42 points in Lindenwood’s 74-68 victory over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Tigers have gone 6-1 in home games. Tennessee State ranks fifth in the OVC in rebounding averaging 36.4 rebounds. EJ Bellinger leads the Tigers with 5.8 boards.

The Lions are 1-2 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Tennessee State scores 76.4 points, 5.3 more per game than the 71.1 Lindenwood allows. Lindenwood has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Tennessee State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Brown is averaging 14.1 points for the Tigers. Bellinger is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

Cole is scoring 18.7 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Lions. Darius Beane is averaging 14.7 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the past 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 76.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.