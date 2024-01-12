Temple visits North Texas following Edwards’ 37-point showing

Temple Owls (8-8, 1-2 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (9-5, 2-0 AAC) Denton, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Temple Owls (8-8, 1-2 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (9-5, 2-0 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts the Temple Owls after Jason Edwards scored 37 points in North Texas’ 70-56 win over the Tulane Green Wave.

The Mean Green have gone 7-0 in home games. North Texas has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Owls are 1-2 in AAC play. Temple has a 2-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

North Texas averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.5 per game Temple gives up. Temple averages 13.5 more points per game (72.4) than North Texas gives up (58.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is scoring 16.9 points per game with 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Mean Green. Rubin Jones is averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games for North Texas.

Matteo Picarelli averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Hysier Miller is averaging 14.5 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 38.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

