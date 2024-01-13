Temple visits North Texas after Edwards’ 37-point outing

Temple Owls (8-8, 1-2 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (9-5, 2-0 AAC) Denton, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Temple Owls (8-8, 1-2 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (9-5, 2-0 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -11; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts the Temple Owls after Jason Edwards scored 37 points in North Texas’ 70-56 win against the Tulane Green Wave.

The Mean Green have gone 7-0 at home. North Texas ranks seventh in the AAC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Allen averaging 3.0.

The Owls are 1-2 against AAC opponents. Temple ranks fifth in the AAC with 38.2 rebounds per game led by Sam Hofman averaging 6.8.

North Texas is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Temple allows to opponents. Temple has shot at a 38.3% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

The Mean Green and Owls face off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Mean Green. John Buggs III is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Hysier Miller is averaging 16.8 points, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Joran Riley is averaging 11.4 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 38.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

