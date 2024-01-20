Temple hosts Rice after Evee’s 21-point game

Rice Owls (6-11, 0-4 AAC) at Temple Owls (8-10, 1-4 AAC) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls…

Rice Owls (6-11, 0-4 AAC) at Temple Owls (8-10, 1-4 AAC)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -4; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits the Temple Owls after Travis Evee scored 21 points in Rice’s 81-79 overtime loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

The Temple Owls are 4-3 in home games. Temple allows 72.7 points and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Rice Owls have gone 0-4 against AAC opponents. Rice ranks eighth in the AAC scoring 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Max Fiedler averaging 8.5.

Temple averages 70.8 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 76.1 Rice allows. Rice averages 73.7 points per game, 1.0 more than the 72.7 Temple gives up to opponents.

The Temple Owls and Rice Owls meet Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hysier Miller is averaging 15.8 points and 4.4 assists for the Temple Owls. Joran Riley is averaging 9.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the past 10 games for Temple.

Fiedler is averaging 9.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Rice Owls. Evee is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Temple Owls: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Rice Owls: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.