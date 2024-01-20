Teal has 17 as South Carolina State knocks off North Carolina Central 71-68

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Michael Teal scored 17 points as South Carolina State beat North Carolina Central 71-68 on Saturday…

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Michael Teal scored 17 points as South Carolina State beat North Carolina Central 71-68 on Saturday night.

Teal also contributed six assists for the Bulldogs (5-14, 1-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Raquan Brown scored 13 points, going 6 of 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range). Wilson Dubinsky shot 3 for 6, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points.

Ja’Darius Harris led the way for the Eagles (10-8, 2-1) with 19 points. Po’Boigh King added 19 points and two steals for North Carolina Central. Timmy Adedire also put up nine points and seven rebounds. The Eagles ended a six-game winning streak with the loss.

Both teams play on Saturday. South Carolina State visits Delaware State and North Carolina Central travels to play Maryland-Eastern Shore.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

