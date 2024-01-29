Teal, Everett lead South Carolina State past Maryland-Eastern Shore 63-53

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Michael Teal had 12 points, Davion Everett added a double-double and South Carolina State beat…

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Michael Teal had 12 points, Davion Everett added a double-double and South Carolina State beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 63-53 on Monday night.

Teal was 4 of 8 shooting and 4 of 8 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (7-14, 3-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Everett totaled 10 points and 12 rebounds. Mitchel Taylor scored 10.

Devon Ellis finished with 13 points to lead the Hawks (5-14, 1-5). Dionte Johnson added eight points, four assists and three steals.

