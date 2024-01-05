TCU visits Dickinson and No. 2 Kansas

TCU Horned Frogs (11-2) at Kansas Jayhawks (12-1) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Kansas hosts…

TCU Horned Frogs (11-2) at Kansas Jayhawks (12-1)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Kansas hosts the TCU Horned Frogs after Hunter Dickinson scored 22 points in Kansas’ 86-67 win over the Wichita State Shockers.

The Jayhawks are 7-0 in home games. Kansas ranks second in college basketball with 21.5 assists per game led by Dajuan Harris averaging 6.8.

The Horned Frogs are 2-0 on the road. TCU leads college basketball with 25.1 fast break points per game.

Kansas averages 79.6 points, 13.1 more per game than the 66.5 TCU gives up. TCU averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Kansas gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin McCullar is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 20.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals. Dickinson is shooting 59.1% and averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games for Kansas.

Emanuel Miller is shooting 50.7% and averaging 16.0 points for the Horned Frogs. Jameer Nelson Jr. is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 74.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 83.7 points, 38.5 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

