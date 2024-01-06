TCU visits Dickinson and No. 2 Kansas

TCU Horned Frogs (11-2) at Kansas Jayhawks (12-1) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -8.5; over/under…

TCU Horned Frogs (11-2) at Kansas Jayhawks (12-1)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -8.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Kansas takes on the TCU Horned Frogs after Hunter Dickinson scored 22 points in Kansas’ 86-67 victory against the Wichita State Shockers.

The Jayhawks are 7-0 on their home court. Kansas is eighth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 38.9 rebounds. Dickinson leads the Jayhawks with 12.5 boards.

The Horned Frogs are 2-0 in road games. TCU is fourth in the Big 12 scoring 85.8 points per game and is shooting 49.9%.

Kansas’ average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game TCU allows. TCU averages 20.5 more points per game (85.8) than Kansas gives up (65.3).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin McCullar is shooting 49.4% and averaging 20.4 points for the Jayhawks. Dickinson is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Trey Tennyson averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. Emanuel Miller is averaging 17.1 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 74.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 83.7 points, 38.5 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.