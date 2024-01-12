TCU hosts No. 2 Houston following Sharp’s 20-point game

Houston Cougars (14-1, 1-1 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (12-3, 1-1 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Houston Cougars (14-1, 1-1 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (12-3, 1-1 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston visits the TCU Horned Frogs after Emanuel Sharp scored 20 points in Houston’s 57-53 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Horned Frogs are 8-0 in home games. TCU leads college basketball with 23.6 fast break points per game.

The Cougars are 1-1 against Big 12 opponents. Houston is the leader in the Big 12 giving up only 50.3 points per game while holding opponents to 34.6% shooting.

TCU’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Houston allows. Houston scores 7.4 more points per game (75.3) than TCU gives up to opponents (67.9).

The Horned Frogs and Cougars face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emanuel Miller is averaging 17 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Horned Frogs. Trey Tennyson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for TCU.

LJ Cryer is scoring 16.3 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Cougars. Sharp is averaging 14.0 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the past 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 37.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.3 points, 39.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

