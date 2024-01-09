TCU faces No. 9 Oklahoma following Tennyson’s 24-point game

Oklahoma Sooners (13-1, 1-0 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (11-3, 0-1 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m.…

Oklahoma Sooners (13-1, 1-0 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (11-3, 0-1 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU hosts the No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners after Trey Tennyson scored 24 points in TCU’s 83-81 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Horned Frogs are 7-0 in home games. TCU averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 9-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Sooners play their first true road game after going 13-1 with a 3-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Oklahoma is 10-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TCU’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Oklahoma gives up. Oklahoma has shot at a 49.9% rate from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

The Horned Frogs and Sooners face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jameer Nelson Jr. is averaging 11.1 points, 3.4 assists and 2.7 steals for the Horned Frogs. Emanuel Miller is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

Otega Oweh is shooting 63.6% and averaging 14.9 points for the Sooners. Javian McCollum is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 7-3, averaging 83.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Sooners: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.