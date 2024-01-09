Taylor’s 17 lead Central Michigan over Eastern Michigan 80-64

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Brian Taylor scored 17 points as Central Michigan beat Eastern Michigan 80-64 on Tuesday night. Taylor…

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Brian Taylor scored 17 points as Central Michigan beat Eastern Michigan 80-64 on Tuesday night.

Taylor had eight rebounds for the Chippewas (7-8, 2-1 Mid-American Conference). Markus Harding scored 17 points, going 7 of 12 and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line. Derrick Butler was 7-of-12 shooting (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 17 points.

The Eagles (8-7, 1-2) were led in scoring by Orlando Lovejoy, who finished with 16 points and two steals. Julius Ellerbe added 15 points for Eastern Michigan. In addition, Tyson Acuff finished with 13 points, five assists and two steals.

Central Michigan took the lead with 10:47 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 33-31 at halftime, with Butler racking up 13 points. Central Michigan extended its lead to 48-35 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. Anthony Pritchard scored a team-high 12 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.