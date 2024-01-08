Taylor leads Texas A&M against No. 25 Auburn after 23-point game

Texas A&M Aggies (9-5, 0-1 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (12-2, 1-0 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M Aggies (9-5, 0-1 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (12-2, 1-0 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M takes on the No. 25 Auburn Tigers after Wade Taylor IV scored 23 points in Texas A&M’s 68-53 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Tigers are 7-0 in home games. Auburn averages 84.7 points and has outscored opponents by 19.1 points per game.

The Aggies are 0-1 in SEC play. Texas A&M scores 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game.

Auburn averages 84.7 points, 18.0 more per game than the 66.7 Texas A&M gives up. Texas A&M averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Auburn allows.

The Tigers and Aggies match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aden Holloway is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 10.1 points and 3.6 assists. Johni Broome is averaging 15.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Taylor is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Aggies. Henry Coleman III is averaging 10.5 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 85.8 points, 41.6 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 41.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

