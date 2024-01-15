Taylor leads Texas A&M against Arkansas

Texas A&M Aggies (10-6, 1-2 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (9-7, 0-3 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M Aggies (10-6, 1-2 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (9-7, 0-3 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M visits the Arkansas Razorbacks after Wade Taylor IV scored 31 points in Texas A&M’s 97-92 overtime win against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Razorbacks have gone 7-2 in home games. Arkansas ranks ninth in the SEC in rebounding with 37.0 rebounds. Trevon Brazile leads the Razorbacks with 6.8 boards.

The Aggies are 1-2 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M leads college basketball with 16.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Andersson Garcia averaging 4.2.

Arkansas makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Texas A&M’s 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (42.7%).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tramon Mark is averaging 16.7 points for the Razorbacks. Khalif Battle is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Taylor is averaging 18.2 points, 4.1 assists and 2.4 steals for the Aggies. Henry Coleman III is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 43.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.