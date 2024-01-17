Taylor leads Georgia State against Appalachian State after 28-point performance

Georgia State Panthers (9-7, 4-1 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-4, 4-1 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30…

Georgia State Panthers (9-7, 4-1 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-4, 4-1 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -9.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State visits the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Lucas Taylor scored 28 points in Georgia State’s 90-62 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Mountaineers have gone 6-0 at home. Appalachian State ranks fourth in college basketball with 28.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Tre’Von Spillers averaging 5.3.

The Panthers are 4-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State is third in the Sun Belt scoring 80.6 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

Appalachian State averages 76.7 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 73.6 Georgia State allows. Georgia State averages 17.5 more points per game (80.6) than Appalachian State allows to opponents (63.1).

The Mountaineers and Panthers meet Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spillers is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Terence Harcum is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Dwon Odom is averaging 11.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Panthers. Taylor is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 42.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 82.3 points, 40.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

