Taylor and the Air Force Falcons visit conference foe Nevada

Air Force Falcons (7-6, 0-1 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (14-1, 1-0 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Air Force Falcons (7-6, 0-1 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (14-1, 1-0 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -15.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kenan Blackshear and the Nevada Wolf Pack host Ethan Taylor and the Air Force Falcons in MWC play.

The Wolf Pack have gone 8-0 at home. Nevada ranks eighth in the MWC with 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Blackshear averaging 7.5.

The Falcons are 0-1 in MWC play. Air Force has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Nevada scores 79.1 points, 12.3 more per game than the 66.8 Air Force gives up. Air Force averages 68.5 points per game, 4.6 more than the 63.9 Nevada gives up.

The Wolf Pack and Falcons match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Blackshear is averaging 15.0 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Kellan Boylan is averaging 8.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Falcons. Taylor is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 9-1, averaging 75.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Falcons: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.