Taylor and Georgia State host Old Dominion

Old Dominion Monarchs (4-11, 0-4 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (7-7, 2-1 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Old Dominion Monarchs (4-11, 0-4 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (7-7, 2-1 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -6; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State faces the Old Dominion Monarchs after Lucas Taylor scored 22 points in Georgia State’s 90-76 victory over the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Panthers have gone 4-1 at home. Georgia State ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Leslie Nkereuwem averaging 2.6.

The Monarchs are 0-4 in Sun Belt play. Old Dominion averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Georgia State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Old Dominion allows. Old Dominion averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Georgia State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwon Odom is averaging 11.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Panthers. Taylor is averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Georgia State.

Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 15.9 points for the Monarchs. Vasean Allette is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 80.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 72.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

