Tate scores 15 as Appalachian State knocks off James Madison 59-55

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Myles Tate scored four points in the final 21 seconds and put up 15 points off…

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Myles Tate scored four points in the final 21 seconds and put up 15 points off of the bench to spark Appalachian State to a 59-55 victory against James Madison on Saturday night.

Tate also contributed four steals for the Mountaineers (13-4, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference). Justin Abson scored 12 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field, and added eight rebounds and four blocks. Tre’Von Spillers shot 4 of 8 from the field to finish with eight points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Terrence Edwards led the Dukes (15-2, 4-2) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, four assists and four steals. Xavier Brown added 10 points and five steals for James Madison. In addition, T.J. Bickerstaff had six points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Tate scored seven points in the first half for Appalachian State, who led 30-25 at the break. Appalachian State turned a three-point second-half lead into a 10-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 39-29 lead with 17:01 left in the half. Tate scored eight second-half points in the win.

Appalachian State’s next game is Wednesday against Georgia State at home, and James Madison hosts UL Monroe on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.