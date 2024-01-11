Tate leads Appalachian State to 70-45 victory over Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Myles Tate’s 13 points helped Appalachian State defeat Coastal Carolina 70-45 on Thursday night. Tate also…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Myles Tate’s 13 points helped Appalachian State defeat Coastal Carolina 70-45 on Thursday night.

Tate also added five rebounds for the Mountaineers (12-4, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference). Tre’Von Spillers added 12 points while going 6 of 9 from the field, and they also had seven rebounds. Terence Harcum shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Jacob Meyer led the Chanticleers (4-11, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and seven rebounds. Jaland Whitehead added eight points and eight rebounds for Coastal Carolina. John Ojiako also had six points.

