Tarleton State wins 79-71 against Abilene Christian

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — (AP) — Jakorie Smith had 25 points in Tarleton State’s 79-71 win over Abilene Christian on…

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — (AP) — Jakorie Smith had 25 points in Tarleton State’s 79-71 win over Abilene Christian on Thursday night.

Smith had five rebounds for the Texans (11-6, 4-2 Western Athletic Conference). Lue Williams added 15 points while shooting 5 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free throw line, and also had six rebounds. Kiandre Gaddy had 15 points and was 7 of 11 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Wildcats (6-11, 1-5) were led in scoring by Ali Abdou Dibba, who finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. Airion Simmons added 14 points for Abilene Christian. Kavion McClain also had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.