Tarleton State visits Grant-Foster and Grand Canyon

Tarleton State Texans (10-5, 3-1 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (15-1, 5-0 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon takes on the Tarleton State Texans after Tyon Grant-Foster scored 24 points in Grand Canyon’s 74-64 victory against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Antelopes are 8-0 in home games. Grand Canyon is third in the WAC in rebounding with 38.6 rebounds. Gabe McGlothan leads the Antelopes with 7.9 boards.

The Texans are 3-1 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State averages 70.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

Grand Canyon averages 82.4 points, 17.4 more per game than the 65.0 Tarleton State allows. Tarleton State has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.

The Antelopes and Texans match up Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant-Foster is scoring 20.9 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Antelopes. McGlothan is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Jakorie Smith is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Texans. Devon Barnes is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 83.3 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Texans: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

