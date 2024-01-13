Tarleton State visits Grand Canyon after Grant-Foster’s 24-point game

Tarleton State Texans (10-5, 3-1 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (15-1, 5-0 WAC) Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Tarleton State Texans (10-5, 3-1 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (15-1, 5-0 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -13; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts the Tarleton State Texans after Tyon Grant-Foster scored 24 points in Grand Canyon’s 74-64 victory against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Antelopes have gone 8-0 at home. Grand Canyon ranks fifth in the WAC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Gabe McGlothan averaging 2.6.

The Texans are 3-1 in WAC play. Tarleton State ranks fourth in the WAC scoring 36.8 points per game in the paint led by Kiandre Gaddy averaging 9.0.

Grand Canyon averages 82.4 points, 17.4 more per game than the 65.0 Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.1 per game Grand Canyon allows.

The Antelopes and Texans square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant-Foster averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 20.9 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. McGlothan is shooting 62.6% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Jakorie Smith is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Texans. Devon Barnes is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 83.3 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Texans: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.