Tarleton State hosts Utah Tech after Barnes’ 22-point outing

Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-12, 3-5 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (12-7, 5-3 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-12, 3-5 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (12-7, 5-3 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State plays the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Devon Barnes scored 22 points in Tarleton State’s 73-70 loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Texans have gone 6-2 at home. Tarleton State ranks second in the WAC with 36.9 points per game in the paint led by Kiandre Gaddy averaging 9.0.

The Trailblazers are 3-5 in WAC play. Utah Tech is sixth in the WAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Aric Demings averaging 2.7.

Tarleton State scores 70.4 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 76.3 Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Tarleton State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emmanuel Innocenti is averaging 6.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Texans. Barnes is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

Tanner Christensen is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Noa Gonsalves is averaging 13.6 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 69.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.