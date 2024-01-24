Tarleton State hosts Ford and Southern Utah

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (6-12, 1-6 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (12-6, 5-2 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (6-12, 1-6 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (12-6, 5-2 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah plays the Tarleton State Texans after Dominique Ford scored 28 points in Southern Utah’s 83-76 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Texans have gone 6-1 at home. Tarleton State is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Thunderbirds are 1-6 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah is 3-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Tarleton State is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 49.4% Southern Utah allows to opponents. Southern Utah averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Tarleton State gives up.

The Texans and Thunderbirds meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emmanuel Innocenti is averaging 6.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Texans. Jakorie Smith is averaging 14.3 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Tarleton State.

Ford is scoring 16.5 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Thunderbirds. Parsa Fallah is averaging 15.1 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 60.2% over the past 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 4-6, averaging 77.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

