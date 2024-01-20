Tarleton State earns 77-73 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Lue Williams had 28 points in Tarleton State’s 77-73 win over UT Rio Grande Valley on…

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Lue Williams had 28 points in Tarleton State’s 77-73 win over UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday night.

Williams also added six rebounds for the Texans (12-6, 5-2 Western Athletic Conference). Kiandre Gaddy added 11 points while shooting 5 of 12 from the field, and he also had eight rebounds. Jakorie Smith had 11 points and shot 5 for 15, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Elijah Elliott led the Vaqueros (6-13, 2-6) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and two steals. Sherman Brashear added 14 points and six rebounds for UT Rio Grande Valley. In addition, CJ Booker had 12 points and four assists.

