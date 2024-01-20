Tar Heels beat Boston College 76-66, 8th straight win by double digits

BOSTON (AP) — RJ Davis scored 16 points and Harrison Ingram scored 11 with 13 rebounds on Saturday to lead…

BOSTON (AP) — RJ Davis scored 16 points and Harrison Ingram scored 11 with 13 rebounds on Saturday to lead No. 4 North Carolina to its eighth straight win, a 76-66 victory over Boston College.

All eight of the Tar Heels’ wins have been by double digits.

Armando Bacot added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Tar Heels (15-3, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who trailed for much of the first half and held just a 68-63 lead with three minutes to play. BC (11-7, 2-5) didn’t make another basket.

Carolina made five of six free throws down the stretch to extend their streak of winning by at least 10 points, with Cormac Ryan hitting a pair of foul shots with 38 seconds remaining to make it a 76-66 game.

Quinten Post scored 19 with 10 rebounds for Boston College (11-7, 2-5), which has lost three of its last four games. Carolina has beaten BC in 17 of the last 18 tries.

BC led by as many as six points midway through the first half and still led by one, 31-30 in the final minute before the break. But Carolina made the last two buckets of the half, a turnaround jumper by Ingram to take the lead and then an alley oop to James Okonkwo just before the buzzer that made it 34-31.

The Tar Heels opened the second with Davis’ 3-pointer and a 3-point play by Bacot to open a nine-point lead.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: Hosts Wake Forest on Monday.

Boston College: At Virginia Tech on Tuesday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.