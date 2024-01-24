Tankersley and Detroit Mercy host Milwaukee

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-20, 0-9 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (9-10, 4-4 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-20, 0-9 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (9-10, 4-4 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy faces the Milwaukee Panthers after Marcus Tankersley scored 23 points in Detroit Mercy’s 105-64 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Panthers have gone 6-2 at home. Milwaukee is sixth in the Horizon League with 33.8 points per game in the paint led by BJ Freeman averaging 8.0.

The Titans have gone 0-9 against Horizon League opponents. Detroit Mercy is 0-3 in one-possession games.

Milwaukee is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 48.5% Detroit Mercy allows to opponents. Detroit Mercy’s 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points lower than Milwaukee has given up to its opponents (46.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kentrell Pullian is averaging 11.1 points for the Panthers. Erik Pratt is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Tankersley is averaging 15.2 points for the Titans. Edoardo Del Cadia is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 82.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Titans: 0-10, averaging 64.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

