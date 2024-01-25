Tankersley and Detroit Mercy host Milwaukee

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-20, 0-9 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (9-10, 4-4 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-20, 0-9 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (9-10, 4-4 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -12; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy takes on the Milwaukee Panthers after Marcus Tankersley scored 23 points in Detroit Mercy’s 105-64 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Panthers have gone 6-2 at home. Milwaukee has a 4-5 record against teams over .500.

The Titans are 0-9 against Horizon League opponents. Detroit Mercy averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 0-7 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Milwaukee is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 48.5% Detroit Mercy allows to opponents. Detroit Mercy averages 63.0 points per game, 16.9 fewer points than the 79.9 Milwaukee allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Pratt is averaging 13.3 points for the Panthers.

Edoardo Del Cadia is averaging 8.5 points and six rebounds for the Titans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 82.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Titans: 0-10, averaging 64.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

