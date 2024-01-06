Tandy’s 35 lead Jacksonville State over Florida International 70-63

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — KyKy Tandy put up 35 points as Jacksonville State beat Florida International 70-63 on Saturday night…

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — KyKy Tandy put up 35 points as Jacksonville State beat Florida International 70-63 on Saturday night in a Conference USA opener.

Tandy was 12-of-18 shooting, including 7 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Gamecocks (9-7, 1-0 Conference USA). Mason Nicholson scored 13 points while shooting 4 of 4 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and added five rebounds and three blocks. Quincy Clark shot 1 of 4 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with six points.

Javaunte Hawkins led the way for the Panthers (5-11, 0-1) with 15 points and two steals. Jayden Brewer added 13 points for Florida International. Okechukwu Okeke also had 12 points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Jacksonville State is a matchup Wednesday with Liberty on the road. Florida International hosts New Mexico State on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

