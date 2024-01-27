Tandy scores 25 in Jacksonville State’s 73-62 win over Liberty

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — KyKy Tandy’s 25 points helped Jacksonville State defeat Liberty 73-62 on Saturday night. Tandy also had…

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — KyKy Tandy’s 25 points helped Jacksonville State defeat Liberty 73-62 on Saturday night.

Tandy also had six rebounds for the Gamecocks (11-10, 3-3 Conference USA). Marcellus Brigham Jr. added 19 points while shooting 8 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds. Quincy Clark had 11 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line.

Kyle Rode led the Flames (13-8, 2-4) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Liberty also got 15 points and five assists from Colin Porter. In addition, Brody Peebles finished with 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.