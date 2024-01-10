Tandy leads Jacksonville State against Liberty

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-7, 1-0 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (11-5, 0-1 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-7, 1-0 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (11-5, 0-1 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -10.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State takes on the Liberty Flames after KyKy Tandy scored 35 points in Jacksonville State’s 70-63 win over the Florida International Panthers.

The Flames have gone 6-1 at home. Liberty is third in the CUSA with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Joseph Venzant averaging 5.1.

The Gamecocks have gone 1-0 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State ranks second in the CUSA allowing 62.4 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

Liberty averages 77.6 points, 15.2 more per game than the 62.4 Jacksonville State gives up. Jacksonville State has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Liberty have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Rode is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 12.9 points. Zach Cleveland is shooting 61.7% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

Quincy Clark is averaging 8.7 points for the Gamecocks. Tandy is averaging 21.2 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 49.3% over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 39.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.