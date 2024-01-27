Tandy and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks host conference foe Liberty

Liberty Flames (13-7, 2-3 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-10, 2-3 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Liberty Flames (13-7, 2-3 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-10, 2-3 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -5.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Zach Cleveland and the Liberty Flames visit KyKy Tandy and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in CUSA action Saturday.

The Gamecocks have gone 5-4 at home. Jacksonville State ranks eighth in the CUSA with 11.3 assists per game led by Quincy Clark averaging 2.6.

The Flames are 2-3 in CUSA play. Liberty scores 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game.

Jacksonville State scores 70.7 points, 7.4 more per game than the 63.3 Liberty allows. Liberty averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.2 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Jacksonville State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tandy averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Juwan Perdue is shooting 47.8% and averaging 8.7 points over the past 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Kyle Rode averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Cleveland is averaging 13.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Flames: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

